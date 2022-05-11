With conservative leaders taking office, Korea’s top 4 firms are ready to spend big

During his presidential campaign, Yoon vowed to create a business-friendly environment by lifting unnecessary regulations and offering full support across industries.

He especially stressed “super gap” technologies in the burgeoning fields of semiconductors, batteries and artificial intelligence, where Korean companies are top players but face increasing challenges in global markets.

With expectations running high for the new government’s hefty incentive package for the tech industry, the nation’s four largest conglomerates are highly likely to respond with big investment plans.

Samsung, the largest, is expected to play a leading role both in spending and jobs.

Its crown jewel Samsung Electronics, abundant in cash, announced a three-year investment plan worth 240 trillion won (THB6.4 trillion) in August last year, but no major investment has been made other than a $1.7-billion (THB58.7 billion) foundry plant in Taylor, Texas, unveiled in November.