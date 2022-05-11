US House passes $40-billion bill to boost Ukraine aid

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, appealed for assistance from both Democratic and Republican senators at their weekly party lunches on Tuesday, Reuters said.

"It was a very heartfelt, and easy to understand the message: Their people are dying, they're running out of supplies and ammunition. They need our help quickly. Thank you for all your help. Please. Speed it up," Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said after Markarova spoke.

Republican Senator Rob Portman, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and leader of the Senate Ukraine caucus, said he expected enough Republican backing for the bill to get it through the Senate, Reuters said.

"I think it will pass. There will be significant Republican support," he said.