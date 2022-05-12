Palestinians protest killing of Al Jazeera reporter

Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Wednesday over the death of an Al Jazeera reporter who was killed during an Israeli raid in the occupied West bank.
Graphic footage shows the immediate aftermath of the moment 51-year-old Palestinian-American TV reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the city of Jenin.
The White House strongly condemned the killing and called for an investigation into her death, which has sparked outrage among Palestinians…
Many waved Palestinian flags as they took to the streets in Jerusalem to express their anger and sadness.
[PROTESTER] "She's a Palestinian citizen, we don't want to say she's a journalist, she is a human who was killed in cold blood, she was executed in front of all cameras and we saw that. We are here to express our sadness and anger in a peaceful and legitimate manner.”
The veteran journalist had been covering the latest arrest operation launched by the Israeli military amid deadly Arab attacks in Israel.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Al Jazeera blamed Israeli forces for her death, describing it as a blatant, cold-blooded murder.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Abbas was making unfounded allegations before Israel had conducted a "thorough investigation".
Bennett said it appeared likely that Palestinians "firing indiscriminately" were responsible.
Another Al Jazeera reporter, Ali al-Samudi, was also shot. Speaking to Reuters from a hospital, he said he and Abu Akleh were clearly identified as member of the press.
"We were obvious. We made sure to walk right in front of the army patrols so that they can see us and they saw us, after we went to a road where there were no armed people, no civilians and there was no shooting and no incidents there, we were shocked by the shooting. I was lucky and I turned my back when the first bullet was shot and injured my back, they wanted to kill me."
Journalists in Arab countries also gathered on Wednesday to protest her death, many carrying her picture and lighting candles in her honor.
Published : May 12, 2022
By : Reuters
