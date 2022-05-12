Palestinians protest killing of Al Jazeera reporter

The White House strongly condemned the killing and called for an investigation into her death, which has sparked outrage among Palestinians…

Many waved Palestinian flags as they took to the streets in Jerusalem to express their anger and sadness.

[PROTESTER] "She's a Palestinian citizen, we don't want to say she's a journalist, she is a human who was killed in cold blood, she was executed in front of all cameras and we saw that. We are here to express our sadness and anger in a peaceful and legitimate manner.”

The veteran journalist had been covering the latest arrest operation launched by the Israeli military amid deadly Arab attacks in Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Al Jazeera blamed Israeli forces for her death, describing it as a blatant, cold-blooded murder.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Abbas was making unfounded allegations before Israel had conducted a "thorough investigation".

