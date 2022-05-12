40 passengers injured as plane veers off runway in southwest China

Flight TV9833 from Chongqing to Nyingchi, Tibet autonomous region, strayed from the runway while taking off. A statement from Tibet Airlines said the left side of the aircraft's nose had caught fire.
Following the incident, the airport quickly launched emergency rescue operations — with multiple rescue forces such as public security, fire control and medical treatment being rushed to the site of the accident.
All 113 passengers and nine crew members on board were evacuated. Some 40 passengers were slightly injured and sent to local hospitals for treatment.
Currently, flights at the Chongqing airport have resumed take-off and landing. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Published : May 12, 2022
By : China Daily
