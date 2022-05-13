Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence

US President Joe Biden opened a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders with a promise to spend US$150 million on their infrastructure, security, pandemic preparedness, and other efforts aimed at countering the influence of rival China on Thursday.

Biden started the two-day summit in Washington with a dinner for the Asean leaders at the White House ahead of talks at the State Department on Friday.

The leaders gathered at the South Lawn of the White House to take a group photograph with a broadly smiling Biden before they trooped in for dinner.

Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence

Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on the agenda, Biden said he hopes the efforts will show Asean countries that Washington remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China, which the US views as its main competitor.

In November alone, China pledged $1.5 billion in development assistance to Asean countries over three years to fight Covid and fuel economic recovery.

Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 13, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.