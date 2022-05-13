Biden offers $150m to Asean nations in bid to combat China influence

Biden started the two-day summit in Washington with a dinner for the Asean leaders at the White House ahead of talks at the State Department on Friday.
The leaders gathered at the South Lawn of the White House to take a group photograph with a broadly smiling Biden before they trooped in for dinner.
While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on the agenda, Biden said he hopes the efforts will show Asean countries that Washington remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China, which the US views as its main competitor.
In November alone, China pledged $1.5 billion in development assistance to Asean countries over three years to fight Covid and fuel economic recovery.
Published : May 13, 2022
By : Reuters
