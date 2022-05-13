White House outlines steps to tackle infant formula shortage

The White House also outlined measures his administration is taking.

“That includes increasing imports. It also includes ensuring we're working with retailers, as the president did during his calls, to make sure that shelves are stocked,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.