China expected to launch its 3rd aircraft carrier soon

Although it is not likely to go into service immediately, China is inching closer to having three carriers in operation, enough for Beijing to have a carrier strike group deployed at all times.

Last month, the Chinese Navy released a promotion video showcasing its first two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong. The video ends with a naval officer hinting the launch of the third carrier is imminent. Speculation of an early June launch has appeared on websites related to the Chinese military.

The U.S. Navy’s carrier strike groups comprising aircraft carriers and other vessels are deployed in rotation, conducting operations, training, or undergoing repairs.

Once the new Chinese aircraft carrier is commissioned, China will also be able to have a carrier strike group in operation at all times.

The new carrier, which is being constructed in a Shanghai shipyard, will undergo sea trials following its launch, and is expected to be commissioned in the second half of next year at the earliest.