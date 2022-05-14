Prime Minister Hun Sen invites US president to attend summit in Cambodia

The invitation was made as the ASEAN chair and other leaders from the bloc met with US President Joe Biden at the summit’s May 12 welcome dinner in Washington.

Hun Sen also paid condolences to the US for its loss of over 1 million people to the global pandemic.

“I used the occasion to express my condolences to the US, who flew their national flag at half-mast to remember the more than 1 million people who lost their lives to Covid-19. I also expressed solidarity with the American people,” said his post.

Hun Sen told President Biden that as ASEAN chair this year, Cambodia had selected “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together” as the theme for promoting harmony, peace, and prosperity in the region.

Hun Sen said he highly valued US action in the region. He also thanked the US for supporting Cambodia’s role as ASEAN chair this year.