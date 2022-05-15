Ukraine crowned winners of Eurovision Song Contest

At the end of their performance, Psiuk said to the audience in English, "I ask all of you, please help Ukraine, Mariupol, help Avostal right now."

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the contest, said no action would be taken against the band for using the stage to make a statement.

At the news conference, Kalush Orchestra shared an emotional moment with Ukrainian fan Iryna Shafinkska, a member of their official fan club who now lives in the United States but came to the contest in Turin.