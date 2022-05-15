‘Racist’ suspect in court after mass shooting at US supermarket

The suspect, who was not immediately named by police, was heavily armed and dressed in tactical gear, including body armour, police said.

When confronted by officers in a vestibule of the store, the suspect held a gun to his neck but they talked him into dropping the weapon and surrendering, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news briefing.

The gunman shot and killed three people in the parking lot of the Tops Friendly Market before exchanging fire with a former police officer working as a security guard for the store, but the suspect was protected by his body armour.

The guard was one of the 10 people shot to death in the incident, the nine others all being customers. Three other employees of the store, part of a regional chain, were wounded but are expected to survive, authorities said