S Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber wounded while fighting in Ukraine

The Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber left for Ukraine in March to join the war against Russia in violation of a South Korean government ban.

His illegal entry to Ukraine has spurred speculation and rumours ranging from his death in Ukraine to his stay at a cosy hotel near the country's border with Poland and allegations that he is only interested in shooting his YouTube videos there.

Last week, Rhee said he was fighting against Russian soldiers on the frontline, rejecting various rumours surrounding him.