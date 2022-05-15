S Korean Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber wounded while fighting in Ukraine

Rhee Keun “recently incurred injuries while leading a special reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines. He has been transferred to a military hospital”, the English-language update posted on the YouTube channel ROKSEAL read.
The post did not provide any further details on Rhee's condition.
The Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber left for Ukraine in March to join the war against Russia in violation of a South Korean government ban.
His illegal entry to Ukraine has spurred speculation and rumours ranging from his death in Ukraine to his stay at a cosy hotel near the country's border with Poland and allegations that he is only interested in shooting his YouTube videos there.
Last week, Rhee said he was fighting against Russian soldiers on the frontline, rejecting various rumours surrounding him.
South Korea has banned its nationals from travelling to all regions of Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns. Those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (US$8,150) under the law.
The former Korean Navy Underwater Demolition Team military instructor rose to fame in South Korea after portraying a training instructor on his YouTube show “Fake Men”. He later appeared on various entertainment shows on major TV networks.
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 15, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022