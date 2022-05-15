Filipinos voters go on shopping spree after cash windfall

Agusan del Sur, The Philippines - They practically stormed the three malls on Tuesday and Wednesday, openly joking about their windfall from the vote-buying spree involving some politicians running for congressional and provincial posts.

A salesman at a mobile phone store said his shop had sold at least 180 units of Vivo and realme brands in the two days following the polls.

He said many other mobile phone stalls in the mall also experienced brisk sales until the items ran out.

Most of the brands in demand cost between 6,000 and 7,000 pesos (3,900 and 4,600 baht) per unit.

‘Drizzle’

Apart from mobile phone stores, other commercial establishments including restaurants were crowded on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Toto Banas, the owner of a meat store, said his supplies were sold out by noon.