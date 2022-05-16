Sri Lanka’s new PM promises to bring food back to everyone’s table

He said this in response to a question posed by the BBC about whether he has a timeline for turning around the country’s ailing economy, acute shortages and queues snaking down the roads for fuel, gas, milk powder etc.

“Whenever I functioned as prime minister of the country, I always ensured that people were able to have three meals a day,” Wickremasinghe, who returned as PM for the sixth time, said. “So, I want to end this era of queues and shortages and create an environment where they can go back to their normal way of living.”

When asked if he would get parliamentary support to do this, he said: “I will have the approval of parliament to engage in the work that needs to be done. Some will support and some others will oppose it, but I am looking to get the support of everyone to achieve this objective urgently.”

When asked whether he could get on well with the president to execute his plans, he said: “I will do my part. I will act to restore the economy. I will help preserve the rights of the people. We have agreed that GotaGoHome should continue to exist. Now we are discussing the facilities we should give these youths to promote their cause. There’s another group which clamours ‘Ranil go home’. I’m a man who was born in Colombo, and this is my home, and I have no place else to go,” he said.