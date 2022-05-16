Asean countries agree to mutually recognise Covid vaccination certs

Malaysian Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this was agreed upon at the Asean Health ministers meeting held in Bali, Indonesia on May 14.

He said Malaysia is also ready to work with members of the regional bloc to mutually recognise the Covid-19 vaccination certificates to ensure a healthy and safe regional development and well-being of the people.

"The recognition will be carried out with the Asean universal verification mechanism or other mechanisms, which were developed based on the World Health Organisation's technical specification.

"This is to ease Covid-19 vaccination certificate verification issued by each Asean country," Aaron Ago said in a statement on Sunday.