Sun, May 22, 2022

Dust storm sweeps Iraq again!

A dust storm swept across much of Iraq on Monday, sending more than 2,000 people to hospitals with respiratory problems and forcing the closure of airports, schools and some government offices.

The severe dust storm forced the Iraqi authorities to suspend flights for several hours in Baghdad, Najaf, and Sulaimaniyah airports, according to Iraqi officials.

Monday's dust storm is one of the several storms that hit Iraq during the past month as a result of climatic change, lack of vegetation cover, and rapid desertification.

Iraqi meteorologists and health officials have warned of the impact of the increasing storms on the health and lives of citizens in the absence of solutions.

A dust storm hits Baghdad, Iraq, on May 16, 2022. A dust storm swept across much of Iraq on Monday, sending more than 2,000 people to hospitals with respiratory problems and forcing the closure of airports, schools and some government offices. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

An Iraqi patient receives medical treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 05, 2022. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A strong dust storm hits Baghdad, Iraq, April 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

