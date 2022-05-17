Dust storm sweeps Iraq again!

The severe dust storm forced the Iraqi authorities to suspend flights for several hours in Baghdad, Najaf, and Sulaimaniyah airports, according to Iraqi officials.

Monday's dust storm is one of the several storms that hit Iraq during the past month as a result of climatic change, lack of vegetation cover, and rapid desertification.

Iraqi meteorologists and health officials have warned of the impact of the increasing storms on the health and lives of citizens in the absence of solutions.