Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Putin says Russia would respond to expansion of NATO military infrastructure into Finland, Sweden

The issue of NATO enlargement is largely artificial, and is being used by the United States as a foreign policy tool, Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would respond if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would deploy military infrastructure on the territories of Finland or Sweden.
 

"The expansion of military infrastructure into these territories would certainly trigger our response, which would depend on the kind of threats this would pose for us," the Kremlin cited the president as saying at a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Moscow.

Putin added that the issue of NATO enlargement is largely artificial, and is being used by the United States as a foreign policy tool.

"NATO is being used as a foreign policy instrument by one country, and this is being done quite persistently, skillfully and very aggressively," Putin said, further pointing out that the situation has a deteriorating effect on international security.

Both Finland and Sweden have announced decisions to apply for the NATO membership.

On Sunday, Finland's president and the government's foreign policy committee took the official decision to start the process of the country's application to become a NATO member. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday the official decision to start the process of the country's application to become a NATO member.

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 17, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.