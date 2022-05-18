DNeX, Foxconn unit to build and operate wafer fabrication plant in Malaysia

DNeX, in a statement, said it had inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing and operating the semiconductor fabrication facility in the country.

Under the MoU, DNeX and BIH will work together to decide the location of the new fabrication plant in Malaysia, the financing structure of the project, and the initial management structure and key personnel of the new plant.

The new fabrication plant is expected to produce 40,000 wafers per month, encompassing the manufacturing of 28-nanometer and 40-nanometer technologies.