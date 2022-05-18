When Africans asked for COVID shots, they didn't get them. Now they don't want them

Driving through busy streets on the outskirts of the Gambian capital, workers from the health ministry announced that vaccines are available on the spot if people wish to get their COVID shots.

The team managed to convince truck driver Adama Cessay.

"I wanted to do it, I had even heard that they were at the police office but as I am a driver until now, I did not have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated against COVID-19. I do it to protect myself but also to go to other countries like Senegal," he said.

Unfortunately, Cessay was only one of 10 people in the team led by the ministry of health worker; Joseph Mendy managed to get vaccinated that day.

While picking up Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses at the ministry, Mendy said he expected to vaccinate about 300 people, though he knew convincing them would be hard work.

“It is still complicated though because we have to talk to them before you start the actual process, you have to convince them that the vaccine is safe, is good, is beneficial before they take it. Now we are going to a university so most of them are already getting the information," he said.

Once set up at the university campus, Mendy only encountered refusal after refusal, students either ignored him or said they were too afraid of needles.

After spending five hours trying to convince students, Mendy decided to try another location.

“This is frustrating. This is the situation we found ourselves in. It is difficult, so we will try another area we try our chance and to talk to them and see whether it will work,” he said.

Misinformation is also tough to unglue on a continent where sickness is often seen as resulting from supernatural forces, and where big pharmaceutical companies have in the past run dubious clinical trials resulting in deaths.