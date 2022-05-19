Marcos Jr wants stronger China ties under his presidency

Marcos, who won last week’s election by a landslide, said he held “very substantial” talks by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions on bilateral issues.

The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former Philippines dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The way forward is to expand our relationship not only diplomatically, not only in trade, but also in culture, even in education, even in knowledge, even in health to address whatever minor disagreements we have right now,” Marcos said in a statement.