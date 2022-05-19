Marcos Jr wants stronger China ties under his presidency

Marcos, who won last week’s election by a landslide, said he held “very substantial” talks by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions on bilateral issues.
The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former Philippines dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“The way forward is to expand our relationship not only diplomatically, not only in trade, but also in culture, even in education, even in knowledge, even in health to address whatever minor disagreements we have right now,” Marcos said in a statement.
“I told him [Xi] we must not allow what conflicts or difficulties we have now between our two countries to become historically important.”
Their phone conversation focused on bilateral ties and regional development, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a separate statement.
Marcos won the presidency with nearly 59 per cent of the votes last week.
He will take office late in June.
Many analysts expect him to seek stronger ties with Beijing, continuing outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s policy of rapprochement, while maintaining close relations with defence ally and former colonial power the United States.
Borneo Bulletin Online
Published : May 19, 2022
By : Borneo Bulletin Online
