Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Marcos Jr wants stronger China ties under his presidency

Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his country’s relations with China will expand and shift to a higher gear under his administration, while Beijing has assured him of its support for his “independent foreign policy”.

Marcos, who won last week’s election by a landslide, said he held “very substantial” talks by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed to hold more comprehensive discussions on bilateral issues.

The 64-year-old son and namesake of the notorious former Philippines dictator said Xi also acknowledged his late father’s role in opening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The way forward is to expand our relationship not only diplomatically, not only in trade, but also in culture, even in education, even in knowledge, even in health to address whatever minor disagreements we have right now,” Marcos said in a statement.

“I told him [Xi] we must not allow what conflicts or difficulties we have now between our two countries to become historically important.”

Their phone conversation focused on bilateral ties and regional development, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in a separate statement.

Marcos won the presidency with nearly 59 per cent of the votes last week.

He will take office late in June.

Many analysts expect him to seek stronger ties with Beijing, continuing outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte’s policy of rapprochement, while maintaining close relations with defence ally and former colonial power the United States.

Borneo Bulletin Online

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Rohingyas sneaking into Bangladesh from India now

Published : May 22, 2022

Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Published : May 22, 2022

Yoon, Biden agree to strengthen comprehensive strategic alliance

Published : May 22, 2022

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Published : May 22, 2022

Australian PM Morrison concedes defeat in election

Published : May 22, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

By : Borneo Bulletin Online

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart promises to make Bangkok ‘shine like a diamond’ again

Published : May 22, 2022

Suchatvee concedes defeat, hopes Chadchart can ease Bangkok’s floods

Published : May 22, 2022

Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Published : May 22, 2022

Poramet Ngampichet leads vote count for Pattaya mayor poll

Published : May 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.