Sun, May 22, 2022

international

Japan Innovation Party introduces policies in manga format

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) has produced a booklet titled “Japan Grand Reform Plan” that introduces the party’s key policies in a manga format, aiming to promote them in an easy-to-understand manner with an eye on this summer’s House of Councillors election.

The story is about “Reform Sentai: Ishin Jai”, a group of characters resembling sentai-costumed superheroes, confronting “Unfair Daron” and other monsters that represent problems with social security and taxation systems, and other issues. Ishin Jai’s goal is to defeat the monsters using their policies, which are explained in terms that are easily understood.

“We’d like to use this as a gateway [to introduce our policies],” said Nippon Ishin no Kai secretary-general Fumitake Fujita.

The manga will be used by Diet members to convey the party’s policies.

 

Although Ishin advocates drastic reforms, the party aligns with the Liberal Democratic Party on constitutional reform and security policies. Therefore, Ishin has decided to differentiate itself by formulating the new Japan Grand Reform Plan that focuses on three areas: taxation, social security and growth strategies.

The Japan News

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).


 

