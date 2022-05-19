Rajiv Gandhi assassination: India’s SC orders release of life term convict

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the constitution to grant relief to Perarivalan, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"The state (Tamil Nadu) Cabinet had taken its decision based on relevant considerations. In exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate to release the convict," the bench said.

On March 9, the top court had granted bail to Perarivalan while taking note of his long incarceration and no history of complaints when out on parole.