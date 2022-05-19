UN chief in urgent talks on restoring Ukraine grain exports amid global food crisis

Ukraine used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia’s February 24 invasion, it has been forced to carry out exports by train or via its small Danube River ports.

UN food chief David Beasley appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin: “If you have any heart at all, please open these ports.” Beasley heads the World Food Programme, which feeds some 125 million people and buys 50 per cent of its grain from Ukraine.

“This is not just about Ukraine. This is about the poorest of the poor who are on the brink of starvation as we speak,” Beasley said.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus – which has backed Moscow in its war in Ukraine – account for more than 40 per cent of global exports of potash, a crop nutrient.

Blinken said Russia must be compelled to create corridors so that food and other vital supplies can safely leave Ukraine by land or sea.

“There are an estimated 22 million tonnes of grain sitting in silos in Ukraine right now – food that could immediately go toward helping those in need if it can simply get out of the country,” Blinken said.