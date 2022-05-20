Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces

The move comes days after authorities ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a policy of the Taliban's past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions that are causing anger at home and abroad. Read full story

"Yesterday we met with media officials... they accepted our advice very happily," Akif Mahajar, spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue, told Reuters, adding this move would be received well by Afghans.

While he framed the move as "advice," Mahajar added: "The last date for face covering for TV presenters is May 21," referring to when compliance with the new requirement should begin.