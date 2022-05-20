Huge losses force Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports

The government did not admit it but the policy by and large failed to stabilise the price of bulk cooking oil at the fixed price ceiling of 14,000 rupiah (96 US cents) per litre, which is half of the free market price.

The anti-market measure had instead inflicted devastating impacts on the palm oil industry, caused major losses in government revenues and export earnings and cut farmers’ income by 50 to 70 per cent as well as adversely affected millions of workers.

The problem is that Indonesia, as the world’s largest producer, only consumes about one-third of its crude palm oil production, which last year totalled over 47 million tons.

Most analysts and palm oil executives had expressed doubt that the export ban would be able to stabilise the cooking oil price unless it is supported by a market intervention mechanism tied to a well-managed subsidy programme.

True, standard economic thinking suggests that binding price ceilings will result in relative inefficiencies due to price distortions and shortages, as producers will not be willing to produce as large a quantity of the cooking oil at that price as consumers will demand. But even such multilateral agencies as the World Bank justifies a market intervention policy when the high price volatility is related to staple food.