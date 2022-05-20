North Korea battles Omicron surge with unconventional treatments

“As deaths tend to lag cases by two to three weeks, increases are projected in the next three weeks,” said Dr Paik Soon-young, a virologist at the Catholic University of Korea.

The age distribution of deaths shows a higher proportion of children than in other countries.

The latest available statistics from the Korean Central Television show that 30 per cent of the 56 deaths accumulated up to 6pm on Monday were of those aged 20 or younger. In South Korea, deaths of those aged under 20 make up less than 1 per cent of all known deaths.

This may be partly attributable to North Korea’s relatively younger population. Slightly over 9 per cent of North Korea’s population is aged 65 and older, which is nearly half of South Korea’s 17 per cent.

“Fever”

North Korea, which is believed to have little or no testing capacity, is only counting people with a fever to measure the scale of its Omicron outbreak.

Omicron is known to primarily affect the upper respiratory tract, with the most commonly reported symptoms being sore throat, runny nose and sneezing.

The range of temperatures that North Korean authorities are counting as a fever is unknown.

Up to as recently as Wednesday, the country had still not reported any confirmed cases or deaths to the World Health Organization.

Unconventional remedies

North Korean authorities are promoting unproven approaches for people to treat themselves at home.

Willow tea leaf, honey and other home remedies were introduced in the Workers’ Party daily Rodong Sinmun on Sunday as possible ways to soothe symptoms. The Korean Central Television on Monday recommended paracetamol and ibuprofen, as well as injections of penicillin as treatments for people with fever.

“Antibiotics like penicillin and fever reducers cannot ‘treat’ Covid-19,” said infectious disease professor Dr Kim Woo-joo of Korea University. “The misinformation from state authorities could end up causing more harm.”

In fact, “adverse reaction to medication” is supposedly one of four causes of Covid-19-related deaths as categorized by North Korean authorities. The other three are “underlying illness”, “fever spasm” and “laryngospasm”.

Dr Choi Jung-hun, who worked at North Korea’s state epidemic control division before fleeing to the South in 2012, said essential medical equipment of all kinds would be in short supply there.

“When the swine flu hit North Korea in 2009, Tylenol doses donated from abroad were prescribed to the most urgent patients only, and even then they could not be given in the standard dosage because there was only a limited amount to go around. The rest were lucky to receive Tylenol,” he said.

After refusing offers of vaccine donations in favour of its zero-Covid strategy, North Korea is “believed to have changed its stance”, according to South Korea’s spy agency on Thursday.

Dr Oh Myoung-don, who heads the clinical committee for infectious diseases at South Korea’s top National Medical Centre, said in a virtual forum on Monday that the medical supplies North Korea needs more of at this stage would be treatments rather than vaccines.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).