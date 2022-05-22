Wed, May 25, 2022

international

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese claims victory in Australian election

Anthony Albanese became the 31st prime minister of Australia on Saturday after winning the Australian general election and ending almost a decade of conservative rule.

Speaking to supporters, Albanese said it was an extraordinary honour to lead the country and that he wanted to bring Australians together.

In results so far, Labor had yet to reach the 76 of the 151 lower house seats required to form a government alone. Final results could take time as the counting of a record number of postal votes is completed.

Labor had 72 seats and Morrison's coalition 52. Independents and the Greens held 11, the Australian Broadcasting Corp projected. A further 16 seats remained in doubt.

Earlier, conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had called Albanese to concede defeat in Saturday's election and congratulate Albanese on his victory.

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Published : May 25, 2022

India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

Published : May 25, 2022

WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.