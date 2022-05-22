Malay, not Bahasa Malaysia for Asean use, says Malaysia PM

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also took the opportunity to clarify that it is not "Bahasa Malaysia" that Malaysia wishes to promote as the language of Asean, but "Bahasa Melayu" (Malay language), which was also used in other countries in Asean.

“We use Bahasa Melayu as the primary language, it has its variations, we have Bahasa Melayu Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu Brunei, Bahasa Melayu Singapore, Bahasa Melayu Thailand.

“Some did not understand, they thought that we want to elevate Bahasa Malaysia as the Asean language, some of our friends from neighbouring countries criticised us but maybe because they have misunderstood.