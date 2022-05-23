Biden hopes U.S.-Japan alliance will be "positive force" in the world

“It's great to be with you again and continue our discussions on how Japan and the United States can harness our alliance as a positive force not only in the region but in the world,” said Biden in talks with Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in central Tokyo.
The cornerstone of Biden's two-day visit, which includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group, will be the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for U.S. engagement with Asia.
"Your visit to Japan this time demonstrates that whatever the situation may be, the United States will continue to strengthen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," said Kishida as he addressed Biden.
Earlier, Biden met Emperor Naruhito, talking briefly at the palace entrance before being ushered inside. The White House said Biden offered greetings on behalf of the American people, highlighting the strength of the U.S.-Japan relationship anchored by deep people-to-people ties.
Published : May 23, 2022
By : Reuters
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022