Biden hopes U.S.-Japan alliance will be "positive force" in the world

"Your visit to Japan this time demonstrates that whatever the situation may be, the United States will continue to strengthen its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," said Kishida as he addressed Biden.

Earlier, Biden met Emperor Naruhito, talking briefly at the palace entrance before being ushered inside. The White House said Biden offered greetings on behalf of the American people, highlighting the strength of the U.S.-Japan relationship anchored by deep people-to-people ties.