Chips, batteries, nuclear tech emerge as key agenda in Yoon-Biden summit



This highlights the growing role of Korea in the Asia-Pacific region when it comes to addressing supply chain challenges.



“Our two nations are working together to take on both the opportunities and the challenges of the moment, continuing to fight COVID-19, securing the supply chains, tackling the climate crisis, deepening our security cooperation to meet regional challenges and writing the rules of the road to ensure the Indo-Pacific is a free and open area,” Biden told reporters.



The summit suggested a regular ministerial-level Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue between Korean Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, aimed at discussing the promotion of resilient supply chains of products including semiconductors and batteries, as well as critical minerals. Previously, the two nations had held working-level discussions on the matter.



Private companies in Korea have been moving in tandem.



Tech giant Samsung Electronics announced in November a $17 billion plan to build a foundry plant in Taylor, Texas, aiming to begin operations in 2024. Samsung has also reportedly filed for greater investment with authorities in the area -- the Taylor and Manor school districts in Texas -- and more tax breaks in return.



Samsung’s track record in the US was in the spotlight during Biden’s visit on Friday to a chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, including the Texas chip plant and its battery affiliate Samsung SDI’s effort to build a battery factory with Stellantis through a joint venture announced in October.



Moreover, SK Group’s wafer production arm SK Siltron also unveiled in November a $600 million investment plan in the US to expand production capacity over the next five years.

The US is facing imminent pressure to stay in the global chip arms race amid China’s bid to expand chip manufacturing. In 2021 alone, Chinese firms announced $26 billion in investment plans through 28 projects across China, showed an estimate by the Semiconductor Industry Association, an advocacy group in the US.



Korea is projected to become home to the third-largest semiconductor chip production base. By 2030, Korean firms will be responsible for nearly 20 per cent of total chip production, trailing China with 24 per cent and Taiwan with 21 per cent, according to a report jointly conducted by the SIA and Boston Consulting Group. US firms are projected to produce a combined 10 per cent of chips globally in 2030.



On the electric vehicle front, automaker Hyundai Motor unveiled a combined $10 billion plan to invest in the US during Biden’s visit to Korea.



On Sunday, Hyundai Motor pledged a $5 billion investment in robotics, autonomous driving, air taxis and artificial intelligence, a day after it unveiled a $5.5 billion plan to build full electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in Bryan County, Georgia, aiming to kick off in 2025.



As for plans to launch more civil nuclear power plants, Yoon said the country will seek the development of advanced reactors and small modular reactors.

