Australia's new Foreign Minister was born in Sabah

The law and arts graduate from the University of Adelaide was born in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and then moved to Australia in 1976 as an eight-year-old.
She is the daughter of respected architect Francis Wong.
She was elected senator in 2001 and in 2008, became the first Asian-born member of an Australian Cabinet when she served as Climate Change Minister in the Kevin Rudd administration.
In 2013, she became the Leader of the Government in the Senate and later, after the change of government, she was appointed the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. She is the first woman to hold these roles.
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : May 23, 2022
By : The Star
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022