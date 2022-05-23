US military cargo plane brings 'life-saver' baby formula amid shortage

“They’re life-savers to so many children and so many parents," said Megan Gendig, mother of a seven-month-old infant with a dairy-allergy.

"I’m sure that… babies are going to be able to go sleep comfortably tonight because their parents are going to know that they actually have food to be able to provide to them for the next few days.”

A February 17 recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for US families.