Three Thai airliners to resume flights from Yangon International Airport

The International passenger flights, which were suspended from March 29, 2020, are resumed by Singapore Airlines on the Singapore-Yangon route on April 1.

Currently, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines and two domestic airlines: MAI and MNA, are operating international flights at Yangon International Airport.

Thai Smile and Air Asia airlines will resume flights on June 1 and 3 and Nok Air on July 1.

Commercial flights have resumed at Yangon International Airport and flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur by Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) are now operating regularly.