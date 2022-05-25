Thu, May 26, 2022

Three Thai airliners to resume flights from Yangon International Airport

Nok Air, Thai Smile and Air Asia will resume flights at Yangon International Airport, according to information released by Yangon International Airport.

The International passenger flights, which were suspended from March 29, 2020, are resumed by Singapore Airlines on the Singapore-Yangon route on April 1.

Currently, Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines and two domestic airlines: MAI and MNA, are operating international flights at Yangon International Airport.

Thai Smile and Air Asia airlines will resume flights on June 1 and 3 and Nok Air on July 1.

Commercial flights have resumed at Yangon International Airport and flights to Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur by Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) are now operating regularly.

In addition, Myanmar Airways International (MAI) operates regular flights to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Guangzhou, Dubai, Phnom Penh, Kolkata and Delhi flights on scheduled dates.

From April 1, passengers who have received a full dose of Covid-19 vaccine will no longer be required to show entry approval and enter quarantine upon arrival in Singapore.

Currently, as the Covid-19 confirmed cases, infection rate and mortality rate have dropped significantly, Myanmar needs to develop its international tourism industry and attract more foreigners and tourists to Myanmar and make it easier for Myanmar citizens to enter the country, a temporary restriction on international flights was set until April 16, and regular flights are allowed to resume on April 17 in accordance with the Covid immigration requirements.

Foreigners (including diplomats and staff from UN agencies) should visit the nearest Myanmar embassy or consulate abroad to be exempted from visa restrictions if they are to arrive in Myanmar by relief or special flight due to emergency government duty or unavoidable circumstances.

