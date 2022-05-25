Asean's future complex amid multiple pressures

Still, there is optimism about the region's prospects for growth although differences remain between neighbours on the way forward for the alliance.

This was the view of panellists joining a discussion on the Strategic Outlook for Asean, during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday (May 24).

The session was jointly organised by The Straits Times and World Economic Forum.

Setting the stage for discussions, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times and moderator for the session, drew attention to mentions of the region as one full of promise but not without perils.

The key would be to get on the right side of "the balance between being a thriving region and the theatre of tensions", he said, referring to a characterisation of the Indo-Pacific by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month.

Panellist Lynn Kuok, senior fellow for Asia-Pacific at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Singapore, said the "flurry of outreach by the US and China to engage Asean more actively set the context of what's going on and the challenges that the region finds itself in".

"It's nice to be wooed but not so nice to feel like you need to choose," Dr Kuok remarked, noting that Southeast Asian countries sometimes feel they are caught between a rock and a hard place.