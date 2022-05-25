WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

A paper, "Catalysing Market-Driven Solutions to Strengthen Community and Economy Resilience", released on Wednesday, outlines a practical approach to how organisations can build the capacity and strategic thinking needed to develop a sustainable business case for solutions that have the potential to unlock new sources of finance to reach impact at scale.

"It takes more than a single intervention to unleash transformational change in complex ecosystems," said Borge Brende, president of the WEF. "To truly leverage the potential for positive and sustainable social impact while meeting investor demand for returns, new ways of collaboration across sectors are needed."

Ikea Foundation is a partner in this initiative. Over the next three years, the partnership will develop innovative business models and investments that strengthen local economies and increase the self-reliance and resilience of the most vulnerable communities and economies.

"We support the World Economic Forum because of our mutual goal to improve the lives of people who are affected by crises, including those who are forced to flee," said Ikea Foundation CEO Per Heggenes.

"We believe that together we can help attract the investment needed to strengthen fragile communities and empower the people who live in them to rebuild their lives and create a better future for children and their families."

The joint discussion paper is an evolution of the work initiated by the Forum's Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Initiative, which was launched at the WEF annual meeting 2019 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.