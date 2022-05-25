India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

The country’s retail headline inflation rose to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent in April, while the average interest rate on term deposits fell to an average 6 per cent from 8.5 in three years, and pensioners switched to risky equities and mutual funds.

Sixty-year-old Delhi-based Goutam Dutta and his wife Sumita Roy are an example, facing the brunt of inflation as it erodes their pockets, changing the way they commute and shop for groceries.

“I used to ride my scooter, but now I have abandoned that because of so high a petrol [price] hike that we cannot afford,” said 58-year-old Roy, who took voluntary retirement more than a decade ago. “So we mostly walk or take public transport.”

Dutta was a diamond businessman while Roy was an employee at Tata Steel before she too retired. Their only source of income is a small pension Roy received. However, this will dry up within a few years, making the couple completely dependent on their gradually diminishing savings.

The economic strain caused by rising inflation is not only experienced by Dutta and Roy but also on a larger scale by the country, especially by those who survive on meagre pensions or lean savings.