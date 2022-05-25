Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Marcos on Monday said security issues were raised during his meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava at his election campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

Variava was one of the four senior diplomats who met with Marcos two weeks after the Philippine presidential elections, which he won with more than twice the votes received by his main rival, Vice President Leni Robredo.

The ambassadors of Japan, South Korea, and India also paid a courtesy call on the son and namesake of the late ousted dictator.

“Security concerns, of course, have always been a big part of our relationship with the United States,” Marcos told reporters in his first news conference after the May 9 elections.

Washington had fully backed his father after he declared martial law in September 1972, shut down Congress and ruled by decree, clamped down on the press, and tried to eliminate all opposition until the dictator was toppled by a popular revolt in February 1986.

“Of course, we discussed about security issues, the return or the re-signing or the extension of the VFA and how it has to be redefined for the near future with the situation around the world, especially in our region,” Marcos said.

The VFA, which provides a legal framework for the presence of US troops during joint military exercises in the country, was a bone of contention for outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, who repeatedly threatened to scrap it.