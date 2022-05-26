World Bank rules out new loan to Sri Lanka until it gets its policy framework in order

The World Bank issued a report on Tuesday following claims that the Washington-based institution was planning to support Sri Lanka to overcome the financial crisis in the form of a bridge loan or new loan commitments.

However, the WB has said that it is reshuffling the already allocated resources to provide essential medicines and other cash assistance to the vulnerable.

“Recent media reports have inaccurately stated that the World Bank is planning support for Sri Lanka in the form of a bridge loan or new loan commitments among other incorrect assertions,” the WB has said in a statement.

“We are concerned for the people of Sri Lanka and are working in coordination with the IMF and other development partners in advising on appropriate policies to restore economic stability and broad-based growth. Until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, the World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka,” it said.

It expressed hope that Sri Lanka is making continuous efforts toward economic stability.

“We are currently repurposing resources from previously approved projects to help the government with some essential medicines, temporary cash transfers for poor and vulnerable households, school meals for children of vulnerable families, and support for farmers and small businesses,” the statement said.