Sun, May 29, 2022

international

HCM City strengthens monkeypox watch

HCM CITY — HCM City is upped its guard against monkeypox by strengthening surveillance at border gates to monitor suspect cases, especially among those returning from countries where the disease is circulating.

The municipal Department of Health asked public and private medical facilities in districts and Thủ Đức City to inform the Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) if suspect cases are discovered.

The cases will be tested for confirmed patients will be sent to medical facilities for treatment.

The department also instructed local authorities to communicate and raise people’s awareness about monkeypox as well as measures to prevent and control the disease. 

The World Health Organization on Thursday said the cases of monkeypox virus infection have so far been reported in more than 20 countries, including North American and Europe, urging nations to increase surveillance of the infectious disease as outbreaks grow.

No deaths from this virus were recorded to date, and patients usually recover in a few weeks. — VNS

Nation Thailnad
