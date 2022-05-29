Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35

In the state of Pernambuco, at least 33 people had died as of Saturday afternoon, as rains provoked landslides that wiped away hillside urban neighbourhoods, according to the state's official Twitter account. Another 765 people were forced to leave their homes, at least temporarily, according to the state government.

Many of the deaths on Friday and Saturday occurred in Pernambuco state capital Recife. As in many urban areas in Brazil, many of Recife's neighbourhoods have been built in locations vulnerable to land and mudslides.

“I've asked the armed forces to send personnel and equipment to help us in this ongoing task,” said the Governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Camara.