Thu, June 02, 2022

international

World longest glass bridge opens to public in Vietnam, receives Guinness record

The world's longest glass-bottom bridge opened to the public in Son La, Vietnam on Saturday, with a dragon dance's blessings to start the day.

The Bach Long (White Dragon) Bridge is a 632 metres (2,073 ft) long suspension bridge with see-through bottom made from three layers of 40mm thick tempered glass, that can hold 450 people at a time.

It links two mountaintops across a 150 metres (492 ft) deep valley, and is completed with a 342 metres (1122 ft) pathway that hugs around a cliffside.

A Guinness World Record representative was at the official opening ceremony to hand over the plaque certifying its recognition.

 

China was the previous record holder for the glass bottom bridge in Guangdong, measuring at 526 metres (1,726 ft).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Jun 02, 2022

'Trooping the Colour' parade kickstarts Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bhutan safest place for journalists in the region

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Army of service robots rolling in to replace high-cost labour in Korea

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Malaysian survey: digitalisation tops the agenda of most businesses

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 29, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Entrance fees for national parks exempted on Queen’s birthday

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.