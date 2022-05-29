World longest glass bridge opens to public in Vietnam, receives Guinness record

The Bach Long (White Dragon) Bridge is a 632 metres (2,073 ft) long suspension bridge with see-through bottom made from three layers of 40mm thick tempered glass, that can hold 450 people at a time.
It links two mountaintops across a 150 metres (492 ft) deep valley, and is completed with a 342 metres (1122 ft) pathway that hugs around a cliffside.
A Guinness World Record representative was at the official opening ceremony to hand over the plaque certifying its recognition.
China was the previous record holder for the glass bottom bridge in Guangdong, measuring at 526 metres (1,726 ft).
Published : May 29, 2022
By : Reuters
