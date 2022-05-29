World longest glass bridge opens to public in Vietnam, receives Guinness record

The Bach Long (White Dragon) Bridge is a 632 metres (2,073 ft) long suspension bridge with see-through bottom made from three layers of 40mm thick tempered glass, that can hold 450 people at a time.

It links two mountaintops across a 150 metres (492 ft) deep valley, and is completed with a 342 metres (1122 ft) pathway that hugs around a cliffside.

A Guinness World Record representative was at the official opening ceremony to hand over the plaque certifying its recognition.