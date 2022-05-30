Japan govt to reskill 1 million people to help boost incomes

The draft also states that the government will draw up a plan to double asset income by the end of this year at the earliest, to help direct individual financial assets away from savings and toward investment.

The draft will be presented on Tuesday to a meeting of the council to realise Kishida’s new form of capitalism policy. The government aims to finetune the draft with the ruling parties and have it approved by the Cabinet in early June.

The draft lays out policies to invest heavily in four areas: human resources, science and technology, start-ups, and decarbonisation and digitisation. It also emphasises that the government will raise household income via wage hikes and strive to shift personal financial assets from savings to investment across generations.

According to the draft, “it is necessary to create a virtuous cycle in which households receive the benefits of a sustainable increase in corporate values” by shifting deposits or savings to investment by promoting reform of the Nippon Individual Savings Account small-lot investment system, known as NISA, among other methods.