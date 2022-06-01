Singapore faces chicken shortage after Malaysia export ban

Chicken feed is typically made up of grain and soybean, which Malaysia imports. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and uncertain weather patterns have created a global shortage.

This shortage has affected the growth rate of broiler chickens at the farm, which in turn restricts the supply of the birds.

Previously, Syaizul's farm was able to harvest as many as seven times, with 45,000 birds harvested per cycle. This year, he only expects five harvest cycles.

Syaizul, who started feeling the pinch of higher operating costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the export ban will only make things worse for poultry farmers.

"If we are to absorb even more losses, take even more loans, I think I'm better off driving (ride-hailing service) Grab," he said.

To him, a ban would have damaging, continuing consequences too.

"Any country that we export to, they can just switch to another country supplier, so it's really hard for us to get them back, to buy for us later in the future. So this export ban will definitely be a temporary solution, but we have a long-term headache."

Across the Causeway links Malaysia with heavily urbanised Singapore, which imports 34 per cent of its chicken supply from its northern neighbour, almost all of it live, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).