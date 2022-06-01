Mon, June 27, 2022

K-pop supergroup BTS meets Biden, discusses anti-Asian hate crimes

South Korean supergroup BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for social justice causes in the United States, visited the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The meeting comes as May's recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander month comes to a close amid a sharp upswing in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the past year.

Attacks against people of Asian descent have escalated as some politicians and pundits have encouraged Americans to blame China for COVID-19, amid other tensions.

The boy band's meeting with Biden was closed to media organizations.

The K-pop stars are known for using their lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters since making their debut in 2013. Their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending clout to a generation that is internet-savvy and able to harness the power of social media.

In June 2020, the group's fans put their energy behind an online campaign called #MatchAMillion to raise money for social justice causes in the United States. It hauled in $1 million in roughly one day, matching the donation of the band itself to Black Lives Matter.

 

 

 

Published : June 01, 2022

By : Reuters

