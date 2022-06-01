Vietnam, Russia review partnership in preserving President Ho Chi Minh's body

Addressing the event, Major General Bui Hai Son, the Acting Head of the Mausoleum Management Board, noted that the two sides had directly cooperated in the preservation of the Vietnamese national leader's body since 1992 and were implementing a collaboration agreement for the 2021-25 period.

Over the past 30 years, their partnership has been fruitful, ensuring that the body of President Ho Chi Minh is preserved with absolute safety, according to the officer.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the friendship between Vietnam and Russia and lauded the effective support that Russian experts have given to Vietnam in many areas, including the preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s body.

The VILAR director, Academician Nikolai Sidelnikov said that over the years, the institute had coordinated closely with the Mausoleum Management Board to set up Vietnam-Russia medical and scientific councils at a national level to evaluate the state of President Ho Chi Minh’s body.

In 2019, the council, comprising Vietnamese and Russian experts, assessed that the body was in a good condition with no changes compared to examination data recorded in previous evaluations.