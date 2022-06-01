Vietnam, Russia review partnership in preserving President Ho Chi Minh's body

Addressing the event, Major General Bui Hai Son, the Acting Head of the Mausoleum Management Board, noted that the two sides had directly cooperated in the preservation of the Vietnamese national leader's body since 1992 and were implementing a collaboration agreement for the 2021-25 period.
Over the past 30 years, their partnership has been fruitful, ensuring that the body of President Ho Chi Minh is preserved with absolute safety, according to the officer.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the friendship between Vietnam and Russia and lauded the effective support that Russian experts have given to Vietnam in many areas, including the preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s body.
The VILAR director, Academician Nikolai Sidelnikov said that over the years, the institute had coordinated closely with the Mausoleum Management Board to set up Vietnam-Russia medical and scientific councils at a national level to evaluate the state of President Ho Chi Minh’s body.
In 2019, the council, comprising Vietnamese and Russian experts, assessed that the body was in a good condition with no changes compared to examination data recorded in previous evaluations.
Participants at the event underlined that the successful cooperation between the board and the VILAR was a symbol of the sound traditional friendship and partnership between the two sides and countries in general.
One collective and three individuals were also honoured with a third-class Labour Order, while six Russian officials and experts who have shown outstanding performance during the 30-year direct cooperation between the board and the VILAR were presented with the Friendship Order.
VIRLA has sent some 200 experts to Vietnam to take part in the preservation of President Ho Chi Minh's body and received 100 officials from Vietnam's Mausoleum Management Board for study and research courses.
Vietnam News
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : June 01, 2022
By : Vietnam News
