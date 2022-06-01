S. Korea sends largest-scale naval fleet to US-led exercise

As the multinational naval drills are set to be staged amid growing cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan on North Korea issues, eyes are riveted on whether the countries will conduct combined military exercises as in the past.



In 2016, the three countries staged the first Pacific Dragon ballistic missile defence exercise in Hawaii on the sidelines of the exercise with the goal of enhancing interoperability and coordination over detecting, tracking and assessing ballistic targets.



Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the US Missile Defense Agency, in June 2021, said the US will participate in Pacific Dragon-22 with South Korea, Australia and Japan this August at the Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands in Hawaii.



The 2022 RIMPAC exercise will also kick off after the defence chiefs of South Korea, the US and Japan are highly likely to have their first in-person trilateral meeting in around 2 1/2 years on the occasion of the Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore between June 10 and 12.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network

