Biden demands strong gun measures; says 'can't fail the American people again'

Speaking from the White House, in a speech broadcast live in primetime, Biden asked a country stunned by the recent shootings of school children in Texas, at a medical building in Oklahoma, and at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story how much it would take.

"For God's sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden asked.

The president, a Democrat, called for several measures that have historically been blocked by Republicans in Congress, including raising the age at which adults can buy guns and repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their weapons.

"We can't fail the American people again," Biden said, pressing Republicans to allow bills including gun control measures to come up for a vote.

The United States, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any other wealthy nation, has been shaken in recent weeks by the high-profile mass shootings at a grocery store in New York, an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 children, and a medical building in Oklahoma.

Gun safety advocates have pushed Biden to take stronger measures on his own to curb gun violence, but the White House wants Congress to pass legislation that would have a more lasting impact than any presidential order.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Thursday was working on a bill aimed at toughening national gun laws, though the measure has little chance of passing the Senate.