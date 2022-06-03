UK celebrates platinum jubilee – only the 3rd in world history

She ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, at the tender age of 25, after the death of her father, George VI, aged 56.

In 2015, she broke the record for the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, which had been held by her great-great grandmother Victoria, who was queen for 63 years and 216 days.

To achieve the Platinum Jubilee landmark, a monarch must be crowned at a young age, which means Elizabeth’s feat is unlikely to be bettered for many decades to come – if at all. Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, is now 73.

Tradition dictates that a silver jubilee is held in the 25th year of a monarch's reign. Several British monarchs have celebrated this landmark, including Elizabeth’s grandfather George V, who reigned for 25 years and 259 days. Her own silver jubilee fell in 1997.