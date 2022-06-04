Singapore and Brunei renew commitment to further partnerships in agri-food sector

Mr Gan and Dato Dr Amin reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and Brunei, and committed to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement on Friday.
They discussed the progress of the joint working group for agri-food collaboration that was established in 2019 to serve as a key platform for bilateral agri-food cooperation with Brunei.
In spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19, both countries renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector via the joint working group, said MTI.
Mr Gan and Dr Amin also discussed further bilateral cooperation on the digital economy as well as climate change and sustainability, including carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.
Both countries also engage each other through regional economic integration initiatives such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Dr Amin arrived in Singapore on May 31 and will leave on June 5.
By Rosalind Ang
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : June 04, 2022
By : The Straits Times
Published : Jun 27, 2022
Published : Jun 27, 2022
Published : Jun 27, 2022
Published : Jun 27, 2022