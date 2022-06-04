Fans flock to Belgian zoo to help Tian Bao celebrate

One of the fans, Nora Verhoeyen, said she traveled there for the birthday party from the city of Oudenaarde, transferring between three trains in the process.

Verhoeyen has visited Tian Bao and four other giant pandas at the zoo many times. She also came after Tian Bao was born on June 2, 2016－the first giant panda cub born in Belgium.

"I like pandas. I like Tian Bao very much," she said.

She said she cried a year ago, knowing that Tian Bao would go to China later last year. Under the loan agreement with the Chinese government, giant panda cubs born outside China to parents loaned from China belong to China and should go there by the age of four to join the breeding program as part of the conservation of the species.

Tian Bao's departure for China has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now expected to go to China at the beginning of next year, according to the zoo's founder and president, Eric Domb.

Verhoeyen said, "I'm so grateful that he will stay here until the end of this year, so I can come to see him whenever I want."