S. Korea, US, Japan ready to handle contingencies as Pyongyang prepares 7th nuke test

At the same time, Kim expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the North, and stressed that South Korea is willing to provide related humanitarian assistance. The US and Japanese representatives expressed similar concerns.



“I would like to express concern at the grave hardship faced by the North Korean people due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. ... I hope North Korea will respond positively to international offers of assistance,” Kim Gunn said.



Takehiro Funakoshi stressed the trilateral cooperation of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington and the need to discuss response measures in depth.



“Trilateral cooperation amongst Japan, US and the ROK is all the more important and I am sure that our trilateral cooperation will be further advanced,” Funakoshi said.



The Japanese director general also expressed regret that the UN Security Council failed to pass a US-drafted resolution aimed at imposing fresh UN sanctions on Pyongyang for its recent missile tests.



“We also need to discuss our coordination at the UN front. We deeply regret that draft resolution proposed by the US was vetoed,” Funakoshi said.



The resolution failed to pass the UN’s top decision-making body due to vetoes from China and Russia, two permanent members of the UNSC. The 13 other members voted in favor.



Friday’s gathering was the first face-to-face meeting between the three countries since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was inaugurated on May 10, and four months since the last meeting was held in Honolulu in mid-February.



By Jo He-rim

